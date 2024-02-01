Rotherham United land Wigan Athletic targetman Charlie Wyke on loan
ROTHERHAM tonight landed a striker as they made their third late signing on the final day of the transfer window.
The Championship Millers have brought in Charlie Wyke on loan after earlier letting centre-forward Georgie Kelly join Carlisle United on a permanent deal.
Boss Leam Richardson raided his former club, Wigan Athletic, to land the prolific frontman on loan until the end of the season.
The 31-year-old has scored goals at lower-league level for the Latics, Sunderland, Bradford City and Carlisle.
He became the third arrival in an hour, following the confirmation of loans for Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Sheffield United wing-back Femi Seriki.
The Wyke and Seriki captures were announced after the 11pm deadline as Rotherham took their winter business down to the wire.