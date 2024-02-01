g

ROTHERHAM tonight landed a striker as they made their third late signing on the final day of the transfer window.

The Championship Millers have brought in Charlie Wyke on loan after earlier letting centre-forward Georgie Kelly join Carlisle United on a permanent deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Leam Richardson raided his former club, Wigan Athletic, to land the prolific frontman on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has scored goals at lower-league level for the Latics, Sunderland, Bradford City and Carlisle.

He became the third arrival in an hour, following the confirmation of loans for Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota and Sheffield United wing-back Femi Seriki.