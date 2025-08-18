Rotherham United new boy Martin Sherif gets a taste of his new surroundings at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM United today took action to ease their striker shortage by signing a Premier League youngster on a loan.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton teenager Martin Sherif has moved to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a season-long deal and could make his debut in Saturday's League One home clash with Wigan Athletic.

The 6ft 3in frontman hasn't made a senior appearance for the Toffees but has been a regular scorer in their youth ranks and has been on their bench for top-flight fixtures seven times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers have been in desperate need of new blood up front, with main man Sam Nombe, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode in the treatment room. Their only fit centre-forwards have been Jordan Hugill and Ciaran McGuckin.

Sherif was born in Liberia, raised in Holland and joined Everton when he was 13. The club's website describes the left-footed 19-year-old as “a powerful attacker with excellent finishing ability”.

At the age of 15, he established himself in Everton's under-18s side during the 2021/22 campaign, hitting the target six times in 20 league appearances.

The following year, he scored 14 goals and racked up four assists in 21 games for the U-18s and also played for Netherlands U-17s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, he struck nine goals in 16 games in all competitions for Everton U-21s in 2024/25, which earned him his call into the first-team set-up.

One of those goals came in a 3-1 EFL Trophy win over League Two Tranmere Rovers last August.

He also played twice in the competition in September 2023, in 2-0 defeats against Doncaster Rovers and Burton Albion.

Rotherham have been in pursuit of him for weeks and the player, who had a number of other loan options, always showed a desire to come to South Yorkshire while talks were taking place. He met his new teammates this morning and completed the formalities of his move this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His arrival brings the Millers’ total of summer signings to 11, and more incomings – along with exits – are likely as manager Matt Hamshaw seeks to do business in the final fortnight of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Rotherham’s away game at Northampton Town on Saturday October 11 will kick off an hour earlier, at 2pm, to avoid clashing with a Northampton Saints rugby union match taking place nearby.