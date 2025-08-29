Jamal Baptiste surveys his new surroundings at Rotherham United.

ROTHERHAM United today eased their centre-half shortage by bringing in Jamal Baptiste on a season-long loan.

The young defender has made the short journey for South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United to join the Millers' League One campaign.

The club aren't saying whether the 21-year-old is eligible to make his debut in tomorrow's derby at Doncaster Rovers but he met his new teammates this morning and it would be a surprise if the deal wasn’t finalised in time.

Rotherham have been plagued by injuries to their backline and had only one fit recognised centre-half – Sean Raggett – for last Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Barnsley.

Baptiste started out at West Ham United and was then part of Manchester City's youth set-up before moving to the Championship Blades last November.

The Redbridge-born made one league appearance and also had an outing in the FA Cup last term but has since fallen away from the first-team picture at Bramall Lane.

He is said to be quick and a modern, ball-playing centre-back, although Millers fans didn’t get to judge for themselves last month as he wasn’t involved when the Blades fielded two separate 11s during a friendly at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

His only two games for West Ham's senior side came in the Europa League in December 2021 and the FA Cup in January of the same year, and he featured in several EFL Trophy ties for their under-21 team.

Baptiste's arrival takes the number of incomings under new manager Matt Hamshaw to 12 and there is a possibility of one more central defender coming through the door before Monday evening's close of the summer transfer window.

The Millers have had their fingers crossed this week that one of their missing centre-backs, Zak Jules, will recover from a hamstring niggle and face Rovers in the 12.30pm kick-off at the Eco-Power Stadium.