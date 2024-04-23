g

Both players had to be substituted during last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Birmingham City and are fitness concerns for the already-relegated Millers' trip to Bristol City this weekend.

Manager Evans, who has just returned to the club for a second spell, says he will know by the middle of this week whether the duo have a chance of featuring at Ashton Gate.

The 61-year-old claims he is longer the volatile figure who was in charge a decade ago and will take it in his stride if they are declared unavailable.

Rotherham United's Peter Kioso struggles against Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“If we're without them, there's no point in me dwelling on it,” he said. “I used to do that and beat myself up about things I couldn't affect.

“We'll focus on the boys we've got and I'm sure we'll be competitive at Bristol.”

Midfielder Cafu was the first player to leave the pitch, with a groin issue, and right-back Kioso followed soon afterwards in the first half with a hamstring complaint.

“When it's soft tissue like that you have to look after them and bring them off,” Evans said.

Rotherham head to Bristol and then round off their campaign with a home clash a week on Saturday against Cardiff.

The Millers are also assessing midfield man Sam Clucas and loan striker Charlie Wyke who both sat out the Birmingham contest.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of last Saturday's 0-0 draw, Evans said: “Sam opened up his knee a little bit in the last game (at Swansea City). He had an injection in it yesterday. It takes two or three days for an injection to settle down.

“Charlie has a spur on the back of his heel that's causing him some pain. Big Chaz tried but he just couldn't do it. We'll see how both are next week.”

A number of Rotherham fans are planning an away-day tribute to Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson who is poised to leave in the summer because of a release clause in his contract.