Rotherham United centre-back Zak Jules. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United are set to be without defender Zak Jules for Saturday's trip to high-flying Wrexham after being hit by another blow in their injury-plagued campaign.

The centre-half had to be replaced before half-time in Tuesday night's win over Leyton Orient and was being assessed by the Millers medical staff yesterday.

“He just felt his hamstring tighten up,” manager Steve Evans said after the match.

“It's not a good sign. Will he be fit for the weekend? I won't have an idea until Thursday. If it's a little grade one or grade two tear, it's a couple of weeks.

“We've been smashed by big players being missing this season, smashed more than any other club in the division.”

Rotherham have their fingers crossed over a return to their ranks of Joe Rafferty for this weekend's clash at the Racecourse Ground in North Wales against a side who are in third spot in League One.

The right-back has missed the last two matches with a debilitating illness that has seen him shed a considerable amount of weight.

“He came into Roundwood on Saturday and Sunday on his own and worked with one member of staff,” Evans said. “Then he came in on Monday and we found he'd lost five kilos.

“I think he's a 79-kilo boy and the medical team told me he was down at around 74 kilos.

“We're hoping that by the back end of the week he's back in with us. He's been battered by a virus. We're not ruling him out for the Wrexham game.”