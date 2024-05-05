Rotherham United boss Steve Evans acknowledges fans at the last-day Cardiff City game. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The relegated Millers signed off for the summer with a resounding 5-2 victory over mid-table Cardiff City at AESSEAL New York Stadium and afterwards the new boss revealed how he and director of football recruitment Rob Scott are working in tandem.

“Myself and Rob have been talking to players and representatives of players this week,” said Evans who returned for a second spell in charge of the Millers just over a fortnight ago. “That will continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's not important to make a signing tomorrow, we want to make good signings. We want players who will come and represent the shirt and the DNA that I believe should be here. I will put a team on the pitch that represents the town of Rotherham.”

Evans drove a ferocious recruitment campaign at New York a decade, bringing in nearly 90 players in a successful three-year stint that yielded two promotions and a season of Championship survival.

This time around, he is doing the talking with possible recruits as he bids to attract new talent to S60 and reduce the average age of the squad he inherited last month while other key members of staff take responsibility for the monetary details.

“I don't do the financial side of things,” he said. “That's left to Rob, to Karen (finance director Thomas), to Paul Douglas (chief operating officer), and quite rightfully so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 61-year-old says he and Scott have formed an immediate bond and are working closely together to lay the foundations for a League One promotion push next term.

Scott has a significant say on targets, although the buck stops with the manager.

“Rob and I have met virtually every day,” Evans said. “He's been a huge strength to me since I came into the club. I will own the decisions but we share them.

“The autocrat approach ...’That's who I want, get them in’ ... those days don't exist for me anymore. It has to be – like I've done at other clubs since I left the Millers – a process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But ultimately you have the final call because it's your job that's on the line. I need to produce a team that challenges in League One, it's as simple as that.”