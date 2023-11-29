ROTHERHAM United have held interviews this week in their search for a new manager, with Nathan Jones believed to be one of the contenders for the role.

There is no guarantee that the former Luton Town chief will become the Millers' next boss, but the Advertiser understands he is one of the candidates to have held face-to-face talks with the club's top brass.

No appointment was imminent when the newspaper went to print on Wednesday afternoon and it's possible interim chief Wayne Carlisle will be in charge for a third Championship game at Birmingham City on Saturday.

Chairman Tony Stewart sacked Matt Taylor on November 11 and says he wants the next man to be someone with managerial experience in the second tier.

Former Luton Town and Southampton manager Nathan Jones.

Fifty-year-old Jones ticks that box, having led the Hatters to the Championship play-offs in 2022 and having also been in the hot-seat at Stoke City.

His last job was an ill-fated three month spell with Southampton last term when they were still a Premier League side.

It was initially thought he saw his next challenge as being somewhere other than AESSEAL New York Stadium.

However, he has moved into the frame during the two and a half weeks Rotherham have been narrowing down their hunt and it is believed his interview took place on Monday.

Gary Rowett and Leam Richardson are among the other names to have been of interest to the Millers.

Taylor paid the price for Rotherham's wretched away form and the latest defeat on the road, Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Hull City, has left the club next to bottom of the table.

Speaking after that loss at the MKM Stadium, Carlisle was unsure whether he would still be holding the reins by the time the trip to St Andrew's comes around this weekend.

“I haven't been told anything,” he said. “I dare say my phone will ring at some point tomorrow and I'll find out what the next steps are.

“I'm happy to do it, I'm really enjoying doing it. We've done our prep for Saturday today. We're ready to go if needed.”