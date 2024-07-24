Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are waiting to hear if Steve Evans' Sunday date with a transfer target will result in the player becoming summer signing number 13.

The Millers boss hit the road last weekend in pursuit of a wide man he wants to add to the squad he believes will be challenging for League One promotion next term.

“I met him,” Evans told the Advertiser. “We've put our pitch in. Whether that will convince the player to join us and convince his club to let him come to us remains to be seen.

“We're trying really hard. That's not changed since I came in in April. I don't mind travelling the miles and putting in the hours.”

It is thought the move, if it happens, would be a loan deal.

With most of their business done, Rotherham, who are at home to South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly this Saturday, intend to fine-tune their options by bringing in only a couple more new faces.

“We know we need to add one or two to it,” said Evans. “I've been speaking to the chief operating officer (Paul Douglas) and (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and we're working on a couple of things.”

One player who was heading out of AESSEAL New York Stadium is now being given the chance to prove he is worth a first-team place in the 2024/25 campaign.

Josh Kayode was transfer-listed in May and his representatives have held talks with a number of suitors but Evans has listened to the 24-year-old striker's plea to be given a final chance to prove himself.

“‘JJ’ has options, via his agents, to consider moving on,” the boss said. “He's intimated to me that he wants to give it every inch of his heart to try to stay here.

“Who am I to deny any player that? I'm not going to.”

Kayode, who was brought up in Dublin and joined the Millers' youth ranks when he was 16, is set to have the next two friendlies, against the Blades and then away to League Two Grimsby Town on Tuesday, to press his claim.

“By the time we get to the Grimsby game, I would think, we have to make a decision whether we see him starting in our frontline or whether we don't,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, the boss is enthused by what he is seeing from the group he has assembled.

Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 win at Alfreton Town, he said: “Training yesterday was just outstanding. I'm an experienced operator in League One and I know what I'm watching.”

The Millers had three trialists playing at the Impact Arena: former Exeter City midfielder Harry Kite, aged 24, and young Stamford attackers Jack Holmes and Tobias Liversedge.