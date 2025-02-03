Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are working on a last-gasp deadline-day deal that will see a third signing of the January transfer window move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

They have been in talks with a target today and are aiming to wrap up a loan move before tonight's 11pm close of business.

The Advertiser understands that the potential new arrival is an experienced player who has spent time in the Premier League.

Rotherham have so far brought in two loan midfielders, Louie Sibley and Dan Gore, and manager Steve Evans is keen to make another addition to his squad after the departure of six players since the turn of the year.

Christ Tiehi, Jamie McCart and Cohen Bramall have been sold, Ciaran McGuckin has gone out on loan and loanees Joe Hungbo and Esapa Osong have been allowed to leave.

The first three, who went to Hungarian club Diosgyori VTK, Hearts and Portsmouth respectively, had all expressed a desire to cut short their time in South Yorkshire.

Speaking last Thursday, Evans said he was hoping for two late incomings but conceded that one was more likely.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting that the Millers wanted to bring young Arsenal winger Nathan Butler-Oyedeji to South Yorkshire are untrue.

Evans' men are in Vertu Trophy quarter-final action against Bradford City at New York tomorrow evening and then have a League One home clash with Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.