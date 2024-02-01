Rotherham United in frame for Cardiff City's Andy Rinhomota
The 26-year-old has been a target in the past for the Championship club who are interested in taking him on loan until the end of the season.
Born in Leeds, Rinhomota came to prominence with Reading, for whom he made more than 100 Championship starts.
There has been competition for his services from other second-tier sides as deadline day has approached.
He moved to Cardiff last season and made 41 appearances in his first season there. However, this term the Zimbabwe international has been limited to just seven outings.
Bottom-placed Rotherham have yet to make any signings in this window but hope to be busy in its final few hours as they seek to strengthen their squad for their battle to stay up.