Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are in talks over ‘number 10’ targets as they bid to apply the finishing touches to their squad for the forthcoming League One campaign.

After making 13 summer signings so far, Steve Evans is hoping to bring in up to three more new faces to help in the push for promotion.

A central attacker who can operate just behind he frontline is a priority for the manager who also has a winger and a midfielder on his wanted list.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

“We've got our eye on a couple of 10s,” he said after Tuesday night's 2-2 friendly draw at Grimsby Town. “We've spoken to some clubs. Where that goes remains to be seen.”

There is the possibility of exits from AESSEAL New York Stadium to free up room for arrival.

“We're analysing our squad with regard to permutations: who plays where, who covers what, who will be first call,” Evans said.

“Then we ask: ‘Can we lose anyone within the squad?’ That big analysis will come in the next few days when I sit with the coaching staff and invite (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott in. Obviously, we have to balance things.

“We're in a really good position. We've identified some areas in which we'd like to sign someone.

“We just need that ‘10’, maybe another wide player and a ‘6’ to compete with Liam Kelly and Christ Tiehi, although Hakeem Odoffin can do that.”

The boss isn't guaranteeing any quick business but, with August 10's big kick-off just around the corner, he doesn't want to hang around.

“Maybe by the weekend,” he said. “We're going to try.

“We're looking to challenge in League One. I know the league, I know the opposition, I know the strength of different teams. I think we need two or three more nuts on the wheel.

“We'll challenge anyway, but I'll really believe we're good to go if we can add those nuts.”

Meanwhile, the Millers have been highlighted as one of the best-run clubs in England by a new study.

Financial and sports consultancy LCP analysed the finances of all 92 league teams based on their most recent set of published accounts.

Rotherham were in the Championship at the time and came top in the division along with Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion.