The 25-year-old is on the Championship Millers' wanted list but they aren't the only side who are keen to land his services in this month's transfer window.

Third-tier promotion contenders Portsmouth and Derby County are also among his suitors.

Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has confirmed there has been one verbal bid so far. The Advertiser understands that, despite Rotherham's interest, the offer hasn't come from AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A factor in the Millers' favour is that new head coach Leam Richardson and Lang know each other well from their time together at the DW Stadium when the Latics won the League One title.

However, the Liverpudlian attacker may favour a League One promotion push rather than a Championship survival battle with bottom-placed Rotherham.

“He wants to go to another club,” Maloney said. “We've spoken about it and we'll have to wait for that situation to be resolved. Until it is, he won't be involved in the squad.

“There have been some clubs contacting us already. There's been a verbal offer. We have to wait to see if anything develops and, until then, I still hope we have him when the window closes.

“He'll train every day with us, everything remains the same ... he just won't be in the matchday squad.”

Wigan will want a fee as Lang is contracted to them until the end of next season.