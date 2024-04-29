g

The new boss wants to lead a promotion charge next term following relegation from the Championship and has wasted no time in getting together with director of football recruitment Rob Scott to plot the way forward.

He and number two Paul Raynor arrived from Stevenage a week and a half ago and have one more game to negotiate - the last-day home clash with Cardiff City on Saturday - before turning their full focus to the impending transfer window.

“We have ideas on players we've come across or have been made aware of,” he said. “Certainly since I came to Rotherham we've been made aware that they're available.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Your phone rings a lot more when you come to a club of this stature.

“We've got some names, Rob Scott's got some names. He and I sat down as two people who are really determined to get this club on the right track on behalf of the chairman, the board and the fans.

“We start ahead of the game in our knowledge of players versus some who may say they know them but actually know no-one. We're in a good place.”

Evans will have had only three games at the helm of the division's bottom-place club when the second-tier campaign comes to a close and believes he would have kept them up had he had more time to bring his influence to bear.

“I wish I'd been here a lot of games ago,” he said. “We'd have been, I think, playing Championship football next season. I accept that's easier said than done.”

He is still evaluating the squad he inherited following the sackings this term of Leam Richardson and Matt Taylor and hasn't ruled out offering new deals to some players whose contracts are due to expire.

“The most important thing for me is to assess fully what we've got and to not let any players slip through the net,” he said.