Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will rack up the miles in the early part of next season as they bid to make an instant return to the Championship under new boss Steve Evans.

The Millers kick off their League One campaign at Exeter City on August 10 and their next away games are Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.

The first home league match, on August 17, sees former manager Matt Taylor return to AESSEAL New York Stadium with Bristol Rovers.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

Rotherham are at home over Christmas, entertaining Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and League One newcomers Stockport County on December 29.

Derby clashes with Barnsley occur at Oakwell on November 9 and New York on February 22.

Millers fans will travel in numbers on New Year's Day to Lincoln City while the season ends on May 3 at home to Peterborough United.

Full fixture list

Aug

Sat 10: Exeter A

Wed 14: Carabao Cup 1

Sat 17: Bristol R H

Sat 24: Wycombe A

Wed 28: Carabao Cup 2

Sat 31: Huddersfield H

Sep

Sat 7: Charlton A

Sat 14: Burton H

Wed 18: Carabao Cup 3

Sat 21: Birmingham H

Wed 25: Carabao Cup 3

Sat 28: Shrewsbury A

Oct

Tue 1: Cambridge A

Sat 5: Reading H

Sat 12: Peterborough A

Sat 19: Wrexham H

Tue 22: Leyton Orient A

Sat 26: Stevenage H

Nov

Sat 2: FA Cup 1

Sat 9: Barnsley A

Sat 16: Bolton H

Sat 23: Crawley A

Sat 30: FA Cup 2

Dec

Tue 3: Lincoln H

Sat 7: Blackpool A

Sat 14: Northampton H

Sat 21: Mansfield A

Thu 26: Wigan H

Sun 29: Stockport H

Jan

Wed 1: Lincoln A

Sat 4: Huddersfield A

Sat 11: Wycombe H

Sat 18: Charlton H

Sat 25: Burton A

Tue 28: Cambridge H

Feb

Sat 1: Birmingham A

Sat 8: Shrewsbury H

Sat 15: Reading A

Sat 22: Barnsley H

Mar

Sat 1: Bristol R A

Tue 4: Leyton Orient H

Sat 8: Wrexham A

Sat 15: Exeter H

Sat 22: Bolton A

Sat 29: Crawley H

Apr

Tue 1: Northampton A

Sat 5: Blackpool H

Sat 12: Stockport A

Fri 18: Mansfield H

Mon 21: Wigan A

Sat 26: Stevenage A

May