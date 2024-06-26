Rotherham United hit the road as League One promotion push kicks off
The Millers kick off their League One campaign at Exeter City on August 10 and their next away games are Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United.
The first home league match, on August 17, sees former manager Matt Taylor return to AESSEAL New York Stadium with Bristol Rovers.
Rotherham are at home over Christmas, entertaining Wigan Athletic on Boxing Day and League One newcomers Stockport County on December 29.
Derby clashes with Barnsley occur at Oakwell on November 9 and New York on February 22.
Millers fans will travel in numbers on New Year's Day to Lincoln City while the season ends on May 3 at home to Peterborough United.
Full fixture list
Aug
Sat 10: Exeter A
Wed 14: Carabao Cup 1
Sat 17: Bristol R H
Sat 24: Wycombe A
Wed 28: Carabao Cup 2
Sat 31: Huddersfield H
Sep
Sat 7: Charlton A
Sat 14: Burton H
Wed 18: Carabao Cup 3
Sat 21: Birmingham H
Wed 25: Carabao Cup 3
Sat 28: Shrewsbury A
Oct
Tue 1: Cambridge A
Sat 5: Reading H
Sat 12: Peterborough A
Sat 19: Wrexham H
Tue 22: Leyton Orient A
Sat 26: Stevenage H
Nov
Sat 2: FA Cup 1
Sat 9: Barnsley A
Sat 16: Bolton H
Sat 23: Crawley A
Sat 30: FA Cup 2
Dec
Tue 3: Lincoln H
Sat 7: Blackpool A
Sat 14: Northampton H
Sat 21: Mansfield A
Thu 26: Wigan H
Sun 29: Stockport H
Jan
Wed 1: Lincoln A
Sat 4: Huddersfield A
Sat 11: Wycombe H
Sat 18: Charlton H
Sat 25: Burton A
Tue 28: Cambridge H
Feb
Sat 1: Birmingham A
Sat 8: Shrewsbury H
Sat 15: Reading A
Sat 22: Barnsley H
Mar
Sat 1: Bristol R A
Tue 4: Leyton Orient H
Sat 8: Wrexham A
Sat 15: Exeter H
Sat 22: Bolton A
Sat 29: Crawley H
Apr
Tue 1: Northampton A
Sat 5: Blackpool H
Sat 12: Stockport A
Fri 18: Mansfield H
Mon 21: Wigan A
Sat 26: Stevenage A
May
Sat 3: Peterborough H
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.