Rotherham United forward Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are set to be without the player manager Steve Evans describes as “our talisman” when they head to Barnsley for a derby-day clash tomorrow.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

Mallik Wilks has featured in every League One match, scoring four goals, since his August loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday.

The attacker is paying the price for seeing so much action and Evans has revealed that the Millers are preparing to go into battle at Oakwell lacking his services.

Wilks was substituted in the FA Cup against Cheltenham Town last weekend when he pulled up holding the back of his thigh and his boss told the Advertiser on Wednesday: “Mallik is unlikely to make Friday's game.”

The issue isn't severe, but the 25-year-old hasn't been able to train on the grass at the club's Roundwood complex this week.

“He was with the medical staff yesterday and he was inside,” Evans said. “It's nothing we see as major. The scan has shown there is no strain there. I would say it's fatigue of the hamstring rather than a strain.”

Wilks arrived at AESSEAL New York Stadium having been out of favour with the Championship Owls for a prolonged spell.

“What we have to consider with Mallik is that he'd hardly played a minute of football when he came to us,” Evans said. “Then he's been thrown into our intense way of playing.”

The forward, who can play on either flank or in a central role, has become a key man for Rotherham, particularly during the absence of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris who has been sidelined by a hamstring complaint.

“He's been our talisman, if you like,” Evans said. “He's scored goals and made goals. He's probably taken his body a little too far.

“He wants to play every minute of every game. He loves being around us. We're grateful to Sheffield Wednesday for letting us have him.”

Friday's South Yorkshire showdown is followed by a fortnight's inactivity for the Millers as their November 16 home clash with Bolton Wanderers has fallen victim to international call-ups.

They will use the break to get Wilks back up to speed for the November 23 trip to Crawley Town.