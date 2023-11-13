ROTHERHAM United are ready to act swiftly as they seek to appoint a successor to manager Matt Taylor who was today sacked following the club's poor start to the Championship campaign.

Matt Taylor takes charge of Rotherham United for the last time, at Watford. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The boss was relieved of his duties following the 5-0 collapse at Watford on Saturday but, with the Millers struggling in the drop zone, a list of potential targets had been discussed by senior figures at AESSEAL New York Stadium before the defeat in Hertfordshire.

Successful managers out of work at the moment include Chris Wilder, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and Leam Richardson.

Neil Warnock, who performed the Great Escape with the Millers in the second tier in 2016, is also without a club but may not want to attempt another of his rescue acts until the new year.

Rotherham don't play again until a week on Friday, when they face Leeds United at home, and will look to have a new man in place well before then.

Taylor kept the Millers up last season but a poor away record - seven losses and one draw in eight league outings - have left them four points shy of a safety spot this term.

Chairman Tony Stewart, who lured Taylor away from Exeter City 13 months ago, said: "It was felt by myself and the board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Championship status this season.

"We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make.