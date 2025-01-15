Stoke City striker Nathan Lowe scores during his Walsall loan spell. Picture: Tim Thursfield

ROTHERHAM United have been thwarted in a bid to bring League Two scoring sensation Nathan Lowe to AESSEAL New York Stadium on a loan deal.

The Millers are in the market for a striker in this month's transfer window and had pinpointed the 19-year-old hitman as an ideal choice for the second half of their League One campaign.

However, an approach to parent club Stoke City for the attacker who scored 18 goals in 30 appearances for fourth-tier pace-setters Walsall before being recalled by the Potters, has come to nothing.

“We enquired about Nathan,” manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser. “I saw him three times earlier in the season and I liked him. But Stoke have said that he's not coming out. That's where that is.”

Former Rotherham player and boss Mark Robins is now in the City hot-seat and could include the talented youngster in his squad for Saturday's Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Evans says he and Robins discussed the possibility of a different Stoke men moving to New York when he made contact about Lowe.

“I had a long conversation with Mark about a couple of players on Monday,” he said.

The manager, who last week dismissed speculation of interest in St Mirren frontman Mikael Mandron, has rubbished reports that Derby County centre-forward James Collins is on the Millers' wanted list

“Who? There's your answer,” the Scot said. “I think he must have the same agent as Mikael!”

Meanwhile, centre-half Sean Raggett is closing in on a return after keyhole surgery on a knee issue and has a chance of making the squad for Saturday's home clash with Charlton Athletic.

“He trained on Tuesday and the plan is for him to be in full training on Thursday,” Evans said. “That's a big plus for us. He's a weapon for us in both boxes.

“Whether he's good enough to split Hakeem Odoffin and Zak Jules remains to be seen. Those two guys go to war for you. Raggy faces a battle to get back in.”

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Vertu Trophy is on Saturday just after 11am on Sky Sports TV. Rotherham's potential opponents are Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers or the winners of the Port Vale v Wrexham tie.