Rotherham United forward Ciaran McGuckin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have been thwarted in a bid to bring back a young player to AESSEAL New York Stadium to help combat the lack of numbers caused by their long injury list.

New boss Matt Hamshaw inherited a packed treatment room when he succeeded Steve Evans five days ago and made enquiries about recalling attacker Ciaran McGuckin from a loan spell at non-league Yeovil Town.

However, the terms of the deal will see the 21-year-old remain in the National League rather than finish the season in League One with the Millers.

“I've made a call about Ciaran but we can't get him back,” Hamshaw told the Advertiser.

The sidelined players are forwards Andre Green and Josh Kayode, midfielders Shaun McWilliams, Dan Gore and Alex MacDonald and centre-halves Zak Jules and Sean Raggett.

Of those, the closest to returns are Kayode (calf), who may be available after the weekend and loan Gore (foot) who should be available in around a fortnight.

Raggett (knee) and MacDonald (hip) have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign while Green and Jules may also have seen their last action of 2024/25.

“We've got what we've got,” Hamshaw said. “Ideally, I need two or three more bodies, but there's no point in me moaning about it because it's not going to change anything.”

The manager hasn't entirely given up on Green who has an issue in the area around the Achilles tendon rupture that previously cost him more than a year of his Rotherham career.

“He's having an injection, so fingers crossed I might get him back,” Hamshaw said. “But I don't want to say I'm getting him back and then it doesn't happen.”

McWilliams, who has suffered quad damage, is described as being "three or four weeks" away from fitness.

Hamshaw, a former coach at New York who has four third-tier promotions on his CV, is devoting himself to his new role and has given up a family holiday in Tenerife to take the job until the summer.

He is short on staff after coming in with goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington and has promoted coach Callum Gilmartin from the youth set-up to his backroom team.

“It's a 24:7 thing, it has to be,” he said. “I'm unfortunate at the moment in that I don't have the support system around me that I probably need.

“I'm doing a hell of a lot of work like setting things up on the pitch, then coming inside and having team meetings, individual meetings, meetings with physios.

“Andy is a great bloke but he's a goalkeeping coach fundamentally. He's helping me but I need probably a couple more members of staff to take that burden off. Hence why we've brought Callum up from the academy.

“Moving forward, it's definitely something that needs addressing.”

After winning his opening game in charge, at Northampton Town on Tuesday, Hamshaw is now focusing on his first home match, tomorrow's visit of Blackpool who are only three points away from a play-off spot.

Rotherham will kick off in 15th place.