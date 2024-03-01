Rotherham United centre-half Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Defender Humphreys picked up an achilles issue in the match at Queens Park Rangers last week while midfielder Clucas suffered a swollen foot after kicking the bottom of an opponent's boot at Loftus Road.

Both are key men for the Millers and boss Leam Richardson is giving them as long as possible to prove their fitness before naming his side for tomorrow's sold-out clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“They've been up and down this week,” said the head coach. “They are touch and go so watch this space.”

Rotherham United midfielder Sam Clucas. Picture: Jim Brailsford

There are other injury concerns in the camp of bottom-placed Rotherham as they prepare for the visit of the side just one spot above them in the table.

“We're fixing and mending a little bit,” Richardson said. “We've had a couple of other bumps and bruises. We'll adapt and move forward with it.”

Humphreys returned from a long lay-off with a hamstring trouble only last month and news that he is in contention to face the Owls has come as a welcome relief to the Millers who have been badly hit by lengthy absences this term.

“It's a positive that he has a chance for tomorrow," said Richardson who was appointed in December. "We've had so many players have long-term injuries this year. I was very aware of that when I came in.

“Although players might have recovered physically from their injuries, they're not able to cover the distances the Championship needs and you risk losing them for another period.

“It's been something we've had to manage. Fingers crossed, Cameron's situation is not as bad as we thought.”

Meanwhile, Rotherham have trained this week on the pitches at their Roundwood complex but bad weather has again caused drainage issues.