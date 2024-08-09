Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOSS Steve Evans expects to have virtually a full squad to pick from for tomorrow's League One opening-day trip to Exeter City.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

Long-term absentee Andre Green is set to be the only missing man as the Millers embark on a campaign they hope will end in a fifth successive promotion from the division.

The first-team contenders contested an in-house game between themselves on Tuesday at the club's Roundwood training ground and a couple picked up minor niggles.

But the manager is optimistic that they will be given the all-clear for the clash with the Grecians.

Evans said: “The match went very well, I was delighted with it. One or two players got knocks or strains but nothing that gives us great cause for concern.

“That's what you get when the game is competitive and players are battling to get into the team.

“I think everyone - barring Andre - will be fit for Saturday.”

Speaking this morning, he added: “We've got one or two lads who need to train today. They were on the grass yesterday and we're hopeful they'll now be with the full group.”

Centre-half Zak Jules, a former Exeter player, is being monitored after reporting ill.

“He had a little sickness bug yesterday,” his manager said. “We hope he's recovered. If he hasn't, he won't make the trip.”

Meanwhile, Shaun McWilliams looked to have hurt himself in the act of making a tackle in the first half of last Saturday's home friendly against Doncaster Rovers and was withdrawn at the break, but Evans confirmed there was no injury.

The midfielder is still building up his match minutes, as is another player who was substituted at half-time, captain and striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

One to watch

Experienced midfielder Ryan Woods has spent most of his career in the Championship. Now aged 30, the player was on loan with the Grecians last season and signed a permanent deal last month. He started out with Shrewsbury Town before moving on to Brentford, Stoke City, Birmingham City and Hull City. Woods has passed the 400-appearance mark in his 12 years as a pro.

Form guide

Exeter: WWLWD​W *

Millers: DWLDDD *

* Based on the records of the two clubs in this summer’s pre-season friendlies

Past meetings

League Two, Apr 9 2013: Millers 4 Exeter 1

Pringle, Nardiello, O'Connor Morgan

League Two, Nov 24 2012: Exeter 0 Millers 1

Sharps

League Two, May 2 2009: Millers 0 Exeter 1

League Two, Nov 25 2008: Exeter 1 Millers 0

Reid

Division Three: Jan 22 2000: Millers 5 Exeter 0

Fortune-West 2, Warne 2, Wilsterman

Opposition boss

Gary Caldwell took the Exeter hot-seat in 2022 - when Matt Taylor left to join Rotherham - and had previously managed Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle. He won the League One title with the Latics in 2016. The Stirling-born 42-year-old was a centre-half who played for Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan and won 55 Scotland caps. Last season he led Exeter to 13th spot in the third tier.

Man in the middle

Paul Howard, from London, has been been taking charge of League One and League Two matches since the 2020/21 campaign. Before making the step up the Football League, he was a National League ref for two years. Saturday's match will be his first experience of the Millers. He was a busy man last term, officiating in 38 games. Those fixtures saw him issue 140 cautions and send off four players.

The odds

The bookies favour the Millers, offering 13/10 on an away victory and 15/8 on Exeter winning. A draw is 11/5. Rotherham have won 14 and drawn nine of 35 contests between the clubs since 1928.