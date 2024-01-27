g

The Millers head to Elland Road a fortnight today and would normally be backed in the Yorkshire derby by a following of around 3,000 fans.

However, with adult admission set at an eye-watering £45, only 320 tickets have been purchased so far.

The price - £15 more than it costs to attend any away game in the Premier League - sparked outrage when it was announced earlier this month and Rotherham followers banded together in their intention not to attend the fixture.

Rotherham United away fans at Leicester City earlier this season. Many more would have travelled to Leeds United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Nearly all of the usual coach providers quickly cancelled their travel plans and the vast majority of the initial 2,018 ticket allocation are set to remain unsold.

Leeds, who complain that their supporters are always charged premium prices away from home because they travel in such large numbers, put forward an offer to the Millers that would have seen the £45 figure almost halved.

“Rotherham United rejected the offer of a reciprocal pricing deal which is being offered by us to all clubs in the Sky Bet Championship,” a spokesman said.

Leeds suggested that away tickets for the November 24 game at AESSEAL New York Stadium, which ended in a 1-1 draw, should cost a category-B £25, with Millers fans then being charged the same amount for the February 10 return match.

Rotherham left the contest as a category-A fixture and charged £27, prompting their West Yorkshire opponents to default to the £45 price in operation for teams who reject the deal.

Unlike in the Premier League, there is no £30 price cap in the second tier.

Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle are among the clubs to have accepted Leeds' proposition this season.

One of the few Millers groups still putting on a coach are the Crown Inn at Greasbrough who have slashed their fee to £5 to keep costs down for those fans willing to travel.