DAN Gore is set to finally wear a Rotherham United shirt again this weekend on the club's last away day of the season.

The Manchester United youngster suffered a foot injury only one match into his loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium and headed back to Old Trafford in early February for treatment.

However, he rejoined the Millers towards the end of last week and manager Matt Hamshaw is planning to include him on the bench for Sunday's League One 2pm kick-off at Stevenage.

“Dan's trained for a couple of days with us,” the boss said. “Hopefully he should be involved on Sunday.”

The 20-year-old midfielder impressed on his debut at Birmingham City on February 1 before a hairline fracture to a metatarsal bone prevented him making a further impact.

After training with the Millers over the weekend, he then worked out at his parent club in the early part of this week and is now due back at Roundwood again.

ONE TO WATCH

Dan Kemp is Stevenage's top scorer, with 10 goals in 40 League One outings. Now 26, he started out in Chelsea's youth ranks and then joined West Ham United. He had to move down from the top flight to get senior action and played for Leyton Orient and MK Dons before arriving at the Lamex Stadium last summer. The midfielder is a former England under-20 international.

FORM GUIDE

Stevenage: LLWLLW

Millers: WWWLDL

Stevenage were 1-0 winners at Bristol Rovers on Easter Monday and they are at home to Birmingham City tonight.

RECENT CLASHES

Oct 26 2024, League One: Millers 2 Stevenage 0

Jordan Hugill, Mallik Wilks

Feb 15 2014, League One: Millers 2 Stevenage 1

Wes Thomas, Lee Frecklington

Nov 16 2013, League One: Stevenage 0 Millers 3

Ben Pringle, Claude Davis, Michael O'Connor

Nov 3 2012, FA Cup: Millers 3 Stevenage 2

Mark Bradley, Frecklington 2

Jan 25 2011, League Two: Stevenage 3 Millers 0

OPPOSTION BOSS

The rival manager needs no introduction to Rotherham fans. Alex Revell spent three and a half years as a Millers striker between 2011 and 2015 and helped the club climb from League Two to the Championship. Stevenage turned to the 41-year-old, who had been coaching at the Lamex Stadium, after Steve Evans left in April last year. He had his side in the top half of the table at one stage but they have slipped to 14th spot.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Hampshire’s Andy Davies was a pro footballer with Gillingham, Portsmouth and Yeovil Town before an injury forced him to retire at 28. He was promoted to the Football League as a referee in the 2012/13 season and is closing in on 300 games. He took charge of the Millers twice last season in the Championship: the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday and the 0-0 draw at Birmingham City. In 26 matches this term he has hasn't shown a red card.

THE ODDS

A Stevenage victory is 5/4 and a Rotherham triumph 2/1 while a draw is 9/4. There have been only six clashes between the sides, all since 2010, and the Millers have four wins to Stevenage’s one.