03/11/18,EFL,Championship,football,Rotherham United v Swansea City,Will Vaulks

The Millers are seeking to add to their numbers for their Championship survival battle before tonight's 11pm deadline and the midfield man, who now plays for derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday, is a figure of interest to them.

It is not clear at this stage whether any potential exit from Hillsborough would be on loan or on a permanent deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls, one spot above the bottom-placed Rotherham in the table, have been seeking to offload a midfielder during the winter window.

Will Vaulks during his Rotherham United days in 2018.

They have already done that, with George Byers joining League One Blackpool on loan today, and may not now want to let Vaulks go.

Byers was also a player on the Millers' radar.

League Two pace-setters Wrexham have been tracking Rotherham midfielder Jamie Lindsay and may make a late move to land the 28-year-old who is out of contract in the summer.

His possible exit would explain why the Millers could be in the market for a new body in their engine room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaulks, aged 30, became a crowd favourite at New York during a three-year spell between 2016 and 2019 before a £2-million-plus move to Cardiff City.

The player joined the Owls at the beginning of last season and has League One promotions on his CV with them and Rotherham. He has been in and out of the Wednesday starting line-up this term.

The Millers have yet to make any signings in this window and are keen to reinforce their squad today.