Rotherham United centre-half Sean Raggett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United could welcome back two key men for this weekend's trip to high-flying Charlton Athletic.

New boys Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty, who haven't featured in League One for the Millers since August 10 opening day because of knee and groin injuries respectively, are close to returns, revealed manager Steve Evans.

“Both have been in training this week,” he said.

The pair were part of Portsmouth's backline last season when Pompey won the third-tier title and are expected to be first-team regulars for Rotherham when fit.

“They're top-class players and we've missed them,” Evans said. “We're looking forward to having them back.

“It's about the reactions overnight. We had a good training session today with plenty of movement.

"We'll head south tomorrow and train again at real intensity in preparation for Saturday. Then we'll know whether two of the back four of last season's champions are ready to play.

“Wee want them available, but only at 100 per cent.”

Charlton are in the play-off zone after losing only once in league combat while Rotherham are seeking to continue climbing the table after last week's first victory lifted them to 17th spot.

Evans is confident that all of the players who featured in the triumph over Huddersfield Town will be available for the Addicks clash.

“We're fine,” he said. “Christ Tiehi took a little knock but he should be okay.”