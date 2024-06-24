Peter Kioso in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

PETER Kioso's ill-fated stay with Rotherham United today came to end as he left AESSEAL New York Stadium to join Oxford United.

The right-back made only 25 appearances in two seasons in South Yorkshire and had made it clear that he wanted to move on.

The Millers paid a decent six-figure fee to take him from Luton Town in the summer of 2022 but the Advertiser understands they have made a hefty profit by allowing him to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New manager Steve Evans spoke in numbers of around £600,000 to £700,000 when he revealed last week that he was anticipating a parting of the ways.

Peter Kioso in action for Rotherham United last season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The deal represents good business for the club who are leading the way in close-season recruitment in League One with eight signings already.

Signed by Paul Warne on a three-year contract, Kioso, now aged 24, needed groin surgery soon after his arrival and then clashed with Warne's successor, Matt Taylor, as he was hit by further fitness problems.

Taylor allowed him to go out on loan to Peterborough United last season but Rotherham recalled him in January during Leam Richardson's short tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender played 13 times in the 2022/23 Championship survival campaign and then had 12 outings as the Millers were relegated last term.

Oxford have just been promoted to the second tier and Kioso will team up at the Kassam Stadium with Rotherham old boy Will Vaulks whom the U's signed earlier this month.

Evans, who took the New York hot-seat in April, said: “I’ve had a fantastic relationship with young Peter since I walked into the building.

“I think he feels as though he is ready for a fresh start and he gets that in the form of a fantastic opportunity to join a really good club in the Championship, where he feels his future belongs.