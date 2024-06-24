Rotherham United exit for Peter Kioso
The right-back made only 25 appearances in two seasons in South Yorkshire and had made it clear that he wanted to move on.
The Millers paid a decent six-figure fee to take him from Luton Town in the summer of 2022 but the Advertiser understands they have made a hefty profit by allowing him to depart.
New manager Steve Evans spoke in numbers of around £600,000 to £700,000 when he revealed last week that he was anticipating a parting of the ways.
The deal represents good business for the club who are leading the way in close-season recruitment in League One with eight signings already.
Signed by Paul Warne on a three-year contract, Kioso, now aged 24, needed groin surgery soon after his arrival and then clashed with Warne's successor, Matt Taylor, as he was hit by further fitness problems.
Taylor allowed him to go out on loan to Peterborough United last season but Rotherham recalled him in January during Leam Richardson's short tenure.
The defender played 13 times in the 2022/23 Championship survival campaign and then had 12 outings as the Millers were relegated last term.
Oxford have just been promoted to the second tier and Kioso will team up at the Kassam Stadium with Rotherham old boy Will Vaulks whom the U's signed earlier this month.
Evans, who took the New York hot-seat in April, said: “I’ve had a fantastic relationship with young Peter since I walked into the building.
“I think he feels as though he is ready for a fresh start and he gets that in the form of a fantastic opportunity to join a really good club in the Championship, where he feels his future belongs.
“We wish him every success and we look forward to crossing paths again on our footballing journeys.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.