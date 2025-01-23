Rotherham United duo Zak Jules and Hakeem Odoffin are close on and off the pitch. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​JUST as they stand together at the heart of Rotherham United's defence, Zak Jules and Hakeem Odoffin were side by side as they welcomed in 2025.

The bond the pair have struck up on the pitch for the Millers extends to their personal lives, so there they were, in the former's Sheffield home on January 31, enjoying a meal in each other's company.

“Yeah, we're very close," says Jules. “We spent New Year's Eve together. Us and our partners, and Sam Nombe and his partner too.

“We're all away from London and family, so we got together for something quiet. I cooked dinner for everyone.

"They stayed until midnight and we wished each other ‘Happy new year’. Then we went out and had a game on New Year's Day.”

That game was the clash at Lincoln City, the win that marked the start of the revival that has closed the door on a poor beginning to the campaign and sparked hopes of a belated play-off push.

Rotherham head to Burton Albion this weekend seeking to replicate the form that saw them dismantle Bolton Wanderers and then Charlton Athletic in their previous two League One outings.

They're on the cusp of the top half of the table and victory at the Pirelli Stadium would put them on the edge of the top 10.

Jules is talking after last Saturday's 4-2 triumph over the Addicks during which he scored his first league goal for the club.

“From minute one, you could see our level of desire,” the summer signing says. “We've set good standards in the last few weeks with our energy and hunger. We want to make teams have their backs to the wall and I feel like we did that against Charlton.

“The high press, the work ethic, it starts from the front. It makes the backline's job so much easier when the boys are pressing with such intent and working so hard.

“Everyone is in good spirits. That's what happens when you win games. When we play like that, any team in this league would find it hard to stop us. We have to keep level-headed and maintain a level of consistency.

“One of the main reasons I joined this club was to get promoted to the Championship, It has a rich history of winning promotions to the second tier.

“Obviously, with the start we've had, we've made it more of a task, but if we show up and play at the level that I know we can, we can get results. If we maintain the performance levels we've shown recently it should be an interesting end to the season.”

Just like the dinner pals, the Millers have also embraced the new year. So far, they're unbeaten since the fireworks were let off and could extend their run without a loss to seven matches at the Pirelli Stadium.

The two centre-backs have been big factors in that sequence following Odoffin's switch from midfield.

“Me and Haks playing together, it's really bizarre," the 27-year-old says. “We just seem to know what each other is thinking, what each other is going to do. If either of us makes minor errors, we're there to mop up for each other.

“I don't think I've had a partnership like this throughout my career. Usually, to develop a relationship with another centre-half partner you have to be playing with them for quite some time. We've slotted together seamlessly.

“We have a saying: ‘Only ones and zeros.’ If we can't get a clean sheet, we concede only one goal.

“That's been the platform over the last few games. We haven't conceded many times at all. Charlton got a late second so that was a disappointment.”

The defender lost his mum soon after his move north from Exeter City and was struggling privately as he and his teammates laboured in their efforts to come together after a recruitment drive of 14 signings.

“I think it's a mixture of things,” he says as he reflects on the resurgence. “A large number of boys came into the group. Things take time to settle.

“For some players, it was their first move away. That can have an impact on settling and getting your head right. I had my own things off the pitch to deal with.

“We've started to realise what each other's best attributes are and how we can get the best out of each other.”

It was like the AESSEAL New York Stadium of past glories as the Millers ripped into Charlton and attacked the North Stand end.

“I mentioned it to the boys, that's the best I've heard the fans,” Jules says. “I stopped halfway through the second half. I was looking around and I was in awe.

“When they were in full voice, the atmosphere was electric. That comes from us producing what they want to see on the pitch. When our fans are as good as they were today, other sides don't want to play here.”

I enquire some more about his New Year's Eve culinary skills.

“I made some curried chicken, rice and peas,” he says. “It's not really my ‘go to’ dish, I can cook a few things. They were well impressed, I had no complaints!”

Well impressed, no complaints ... it could describe everyone in Miller circles at the moment.

Maybe Jules, Odoffin and co will serve up something even more appetising by the time May comes around.