Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's hopes of ending more than half a century of derby hurt have been boosted by two senior players stepping up their comebacks from injury this week.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers haven't won at Friday opponents Barnsley since 1971, leading manager Steve Evans, who has just celebrated his 62nd birthday, to quip: “It's almost as long as I've been on the planet!”

Centre-half Sean Raggett and midfielder Liam Kelly played the first half of Tuesday's 5-2 reserves win at Accrington Stanley to push their claims for involvement at Oakwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly has been fit for around a fortnight but has been lacking sharpness while Raggett is just returning from six weeks out with bone bruising to his knee.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor and coach Gary Mills took a strong side to Accrington while Evans stayed behind at Roundwood to work with the rest of the first-team group.

“The plan was always to play Raggs and Kells for half a game," the boss said. "We needed to ease them back into it because both have had a severe lack of minutes.

“They're available for selection. We have to determine whether they're right for the heat of a derby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The starting 11 for the Central League Cup contest included goalkeeper Dillon Phillips, midfielders Shaun McWilliams and Alex MacDonald, winger Joe Hungbo and striker Ciaran McGuckin.

“Paul and Gary gave me their post-match debrief and they were extremely pleased with all the senior boys who played,” Evans said.

Fourteenth-placed Rotherham want to sign off for the international break by earning the South Yorkshire bragging rights against a team six spots above them in the League One table.

The manager was unaware until this week just how poorly Rotherham have fared at Oakwell since a 1-0 League Cup win nearly 53 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Millers have gone on to lose seven times and draw six times at the home of the Tykes.

“I was talking to the chairman on Tuesday night,” Evans said. “I said to him: ‘It must be more than 20 years since we won there.’ He said: ‘Way more than that, Steve!’

“The two incentives for winning on Friday are to end that run and to get nearer to the top 10.”

Against Accrington, MacDonald and McGuckin scored in a first half that finished 2-2. After the break, Hungbo put Rotherham in front and 16-year-old Harrison Duncan struck twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team: Dillon Phillips, Ben Hatton, Sean Raggett (Harrison Duncan H-T), Jake Hull, Kane Richardson, Alex MacDonald (Ben Scothern 61), Shaun McWilliams (George Giwa 61), Liam Kelly (Reece Wilson H-T), Joe Hungbo, Ciaran McGuckin (Dean Gardner H-T), Josh Ayres.