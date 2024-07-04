Rotherham United centre-half Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A PAIR of Rotherham United players have rejected the chance to leave the club by deciding against taking up the release clauses that would have allowed them to quit AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Striker Jordan Hugill and centre-half Cameron Humphreys could have chosen to walk away from the Millers by exercising terms in their contracts following relegation to League One.

But manager Steve Evans says both contacted him before the June 30 cut-off point to say they wanted to be part of a promotion push next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The fact that the players have allowed those options to expire tells me - and everyone - that they fancy it here,” he said.

Rotherham United centre-half Cameron Humphreys. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Both of them have been brilliant all the way through it. They have never once intimated to me that they wanted to go, even though they did have that option. You always know that clubs are going to talk to good players.

“They both called me well before the date and said: ‘Gaffer, I want to be here.’ I'm delighted they've stayed. Both are big players and big characters in the dressing room.”

Hugill, recruited in the Matt Taylor era, and Humphreys, a Paul Warne signing, helped Rotherham stay in the Championship in 2022/23 and were part of the squad relegated last term after Leam Richardson had replaced Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans has been in charge only since April and says the new regime has got players who suffered the misery of the drop in 2023/24 believing again.

“Jordan is an experienced pro,” he said. “It takes a lot for him to be telling me how much this club has changed. He says the difference is remarkable.

“That's not me knocking individuals, it's just that every manager does things in a different way.”

With Hugill and Humphreys opting to remain, the Millers have control of any departures from New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone leaves now, it's on the club's financial terms,” Evans said.

Meanwhile, the Millers will be training tomorrow morning before their first pre-season friendly, against non-league Parkgate, in the evening.