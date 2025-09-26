Rotherham United centre-half Lenny Agbaire. Picture: Jim Brailsford

LENNY Agbaire and Denzel Hall are poised to give Rotherham United a boost by returning to Rotherham United's starting 11 at Mansfield Town this weekend.

The duo were in the squad last Saturday after recovering from injuries, with the former remaining on the bench against Stockport County and the latter seeing action as a second-half substitute.

Both have trained this well this week to put themselves firmly in the frame to be on the pitch from the kick-off at Field Mill tomorrow.

“They're in my thinking,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “We need our best players out there.”

Rotherham United's Denzel Hall. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Centre-half Agbaire made a huge impact in his first four outings for the Millers before being sidelined for well over a month by bone bruising to a leg. Fellow summer signing Hall, fit again after a knee issue, has also impressed for his new club, at wing-back or in defence.

The League trip to Mansfield could see 20-year-old Agbaire paired for the first time with another youngster, loanee Jamal Baptiste, aged 21, at the heart of the backline.

Baptiste has looked good in his opening five matches since his season-long switch from South Yorkshire neighbours Sheffield United.

“I think he's done really well,” Hamshaw says. “He was coming off the back of an injury at Sheffield United when he joined us so he's taken a little bit lof time to get fully up to speed. I think that in every game he's getting better.

“I look at his physical profile, I look at his character and I like what I see. I think he's going to have a big impact on the team.

“When we get Lenny back and Denzel back in the team, we'll start to see a new dynamic within that defensive unit.”

Agbaire and Baptiste both have pace, stature and a competitive edge and their manager can't wait to see what they can achieve together.

“There's some potential in that partnership,” Hamshaw said.

Something else the boss can't wait to see is a squad with few injury issues. The treatment room has been a crowded place and he has yet to be able to select what he views as his strongest side.

Other players who have spent time on the sidelines – many of whom remain unavailable – include strike quartet Sam Nombe, Martin Sherif, Kion Etete and Josh Kayode, centre-backs Thomas Holmes and Sean Raggett and midfielders Kian Spence and Josh Benson.

“My biggest frustration in the opening eight games has been not being able to pick my best team,” Hamshaw said.

“You look at Sherif and Nombe, for example. You look at people like Spence, (Joe) Powell, (Dan) Gorey, (Shaun) McWilliams, (Ar'Jany Martha), Hall and (Marvin) Kaleta and you get quite excited.

“But we haven't at any one point had all those players fit and ready to go. When we get everybody back, we'll look like a different team.”

The Millers, whose seven points have come from two wins and a draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium, are in 21st spot and seeking to end their losing record on the road this term.

“I feel like we're getting somewhere,” Hamshaw said. “We just need that to be shown in results. When you get results, the confidence gets sky high and then you can achieve anything.”