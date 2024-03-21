g

Goalkeeper Viktor Johansson is with Sweden for friendlies in Portugal and at home to Albania tonight and Monday respectively and loan midfielder Andy Rinomhota has been called up by Zimbabwe for a friendly in Zambia on Saturday.

Leeds-born Rinomhota qualifies for the African nation through his father's heritage.

Johansson has become a regular in the Swedish squad but has made just one appearance, in a 3-1 win over Moldova last October, while Rinomhota's Zimbabwe debut came in a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in November.