​​ROTHERHAM United's Josh Kayode will be given the chance to salvage his career at AESSEAL New York Stadium after a loan move for the striker failed to materialise during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, was expected to leave the Millers last month in search of match action following two lost seasons but an injury has kept him in South Yorkshire.

Kayode is predicted to resume training in a matter of days and will make the matchday 18 if he impresses.

“When he's fit, if he deserves to be in the squad, he'll be in the squad,” assistant manager Paul Raynor said. “We're not ruling out him wearing a Rotherham shirt again."

Kayode was considered a top prospect when he emerged from Rotherham's youth ranks but terrible misfortune with injuries has stalled his progress.

He was sent back to Rotherham last month by Shrewsbury Town after calf trouble restricted him to just seven appearances in his loan spell in Shropshire.

In the 2023/24 campaign, a season-long stint at Carlisle United saw him play only four times because of shoulder and calf problems while the year before that a knee complaint restricted him to nine outings with MK Dons before he returned to the Millers and then required surgery on a damaged quad.

The player, who is out of contract in the summer, is battling to shake off a thigh issue that he was nursing when he came back to New York from Shrewsbury.

“Josh is not far away, probably a week,” Raynor said. “Him being injured obviously didn't help with him maybe going out on loan and getting some game-time.

“He's a Rotherham player and another option for us up front. He comes into the equation when he's available.

The Millers were thwarted in their bid to bring in a loan striker in the window when a move for an attacker with a Champions League club fell through on deadline day.

They have Mallik Wilks, Sam Nombe, Andre Green, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill as their frontline options and there is an opening for Kayode to add himself to that mix.

Rotherham manager Steve Evans is a fan. “Josh is a talented boy,” the boss said. “Only the number of injuries he's had has held him back.”

Since making his debut in August 2017, the former Republic of Ireland youth international has made 38 Millers appearances – only 12 of which have been starts – and scored three goals.

His best season came in a loan at Carlisle in 2020/21 when 33 matches saw him hit the target on eight occasions.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​