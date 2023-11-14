FORMER manager Steve Evans is among the names being discussed by Rotherham United as they seek to appoint a new boss following the sacking of Matt Taylor.

Steve Evans in his old Rotherham United days

Evans won back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship with the Millers in 2013 and 2014 before moving on to Leeds United, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham.

Since 2022, he has been in charge of Stevenage, leading them out of the fourth tier last season and into the top six in the division above this term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are other potential candidates on Rotherham's list as well, but the Advertiser understands that a move to try to bring back Evans to his old stamping ground is being seriously considered.

He and Millers chairman Tony Stewart have remained close despite the pair parting company in September 2015 when club and manager felt it was time to "head in different directions".

Rotherham are in the Championship drop zone, four points shy of safety, and are likely to want an experienced man at the helm as they bid to emulate last season's survival feat.

Evans, now aged 61, kept them in the second tier in the season after the unforgettable League One Play-off Final win over Leyton Orient at Wembley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Revell, the man who scored twice that day, including the "ambitious but brilliant" volley, could be part of the package if Evans comes back as the ex centre-forward is his old Millers boss's number two in Hertfordshire.

Evans is under contract at the Lamex Stadium until 2025 so Rotherham would have to pay compensation to Stevenage if he was to head back to S60.

The Millers have just started the international break and don't play again until a week on Friday when Leeds are the visitors to New York.

The players are scheduled to be off this week and return to training on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear whether any of Taylor's backroom staff of assistant boss Wayne Carlisle and coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green have left with him.