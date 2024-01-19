TWO of Rotherham United's best signings of recent times will be lying in wait when Leam Richardson's side head to the Riverside Stadium tomorrow.

Bargain-buy midfielders Matt Crooks and Dan Barlaser won League One promotions with the Millers - with the latter also playing a part in a Championship survival campaign - before leaving in deals that swelled the coffers at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Both will be in Middlesbrough colours this weekend following moves to Teesside in 2021 and last year respectively.

Crooks has been a regular Boro starter since his switch while Barlaser has nailed down his first-team place this term after spending the first few months following his arrival a year ago on the bench.

Matt Crooks in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Steve Mettam

The Millers are in bottom spot in the second tier and are seeking only their fourth victory of the campaign as new boss Leam Richardson takes his team to Teesside.

“You have to instil really strong habits in the players,” the head coach said of the quest for more wins. “It comes down to personnel, to match-winners, to recruitment, to the individuals on the pitch.”

Middlesbrough, who are in play-off contention, will be glad of the presence of Crooks and Barlaser as they have been hit by injuries and the departure of players on international duty.

Defenders Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are out for the season while goalkeeper Seny Dieng and right-back Anfernee Dijksteel are among the players in the treatment room along with centre-half Paddy McNair.

Millers old boy Dan Barlaser. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Midfielder Riley McGree and attacker Sam Silvera will miss out as they're on Asian Cup service with Australia

Two players could be making their home debuts for Michael Carrick's team. Attacking midfielder Finn Azaz has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent contract from Aston Villa and right-back Luke Ayling has moved on loan from Leeds United.

One of Rotherham's victories this term came over Boro, in a 1-0 triumph at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Boxing Day when an intended cross from Cohen Bramall flew into the net.

“The scoreline was positive for us but within the game there was a lot we could have done better,” Richardson said. “We expect a real challenge this weekend.

“We've just seen Middlesbrough go out and spend millions of pounds on players coming in. They've loaned a player from Leeds. Their squad is getting stronger by the day.”

*****************

One to watch

Dael Fry had a loan spell with Rotherham early in his career during Alan Stubbs' short reign at New York Stadium. Now aged 26, the centre-half has gone on to establish himself with his hometown club, racking up well over 200 appearances. He has made more league starts, 25, this season than any other Boro player. Fry helped England win the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

Form guide

Boro: LWLLWW

Millers: LWDDLL

Boro beat Chelsea at home in the League Cup semi-final first leg 1-0 and then won 3-1 at Millwall last Saturday.

Recent meetings

Dec 26, 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Boro 0

Cohen Bramall

May 1, 2023, Championship: Millers 1 Boro 0

Hakeem Odoffin

Sep 17, 2022, Championship: Boro 0 Millers 0

Apr 21, 2021, Championship: Millers 1 Boro 2

Angus MacDonald

Jan 27, 2021, Championship: Boro 0 Millers 3

Matt Crooks, Michael Smith pen, Ryan Giles

Rival boss

Former Manchester and England midfielder Michael Carrick is in his first permanent managerial role after a short spell in caretaker charge at the end of his career at Old Trafford. The 42-year-old took over at the Riverside Stadium in October 2022 and led Boro to the play-offs where they lost in the semi-finals to Coventry City. This term, he has them in top-six contention again and has taken them to the last four of the League Cup.

Man in the middle

Lancashire's Darren Bond began officiating when he was a teenager and took charge of his first Championship match in 2013. He is also on the Premier League list. His last experience of the Millers came very recently: he was the referee at the King Power Stadium on December 23 when Leam Richardson's men were beaten 3-0 by the division's runaway leaders. This season, he has issued 55 cautions and shown two red cards in 12 outings.

