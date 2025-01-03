Ben Wiles in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A ROTHERHAM United old boy who is one of League One's most in-form players is lying in wait for the Millers.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Ben Wiles left AESSEAL New York Stadium in the summer of 2023 to join Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in a seven-figure deal.

The homegrown talent endured a difficult first season with the Terriers but has shown his true colours this term and become a key man for manager Michael Duff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old has scored seven goals in 28 outings and made seven assists this term.

Ben Wiles in his Rotherham United days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Town are Rotherham's opponents on Saturday and the Millers will be wary of a player they developed from the age of nine in their youth ranks.

Wiles amassed 193 Rotherham appearances, twice won promotion from League One and was a scorer in the 2022 Wembley triumph over Sutton United in the Papa Johns Trophy Final.

Huddersfield have three other former Rotherham players in their ranks: attacking trio Danny Ward, Mickel Miller and Freddie Ladapo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Ward has just been ruled out for the season with a knee injury and Miller will be missing against his old club after undergoing knee surgery.

Town had a free New Year’s Day as their trip to Wigan Athletic was ruled out by bad weather.

That’s left Rotherham boss Steve Evans concerned about the advantage they may have after his own side’s busy Christmas schedule.

“Huddersfield haven't played so they'll be physically fresh,” he said after the 1-0 triumph at Lincoln City two days ago. "That worries me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our boys be mentally fresh, though, and that's important to us. Sometimes we've been mentally tired.

“Confidence comes from winning matches and producing performances like the one against Lincoln.”

************

Form guide

Millers: WWLLDW

Huddersfield: WLDWWD

Huddersfield drew 1-1 at home to Burton Albion on December 29.

Recent meetings

Aug 31 2024, League One: Millers 2 Huddersfield 1

Jonson Clarke-Harris pen, Mallik Wilks

Mar 16 2024, Championship: Millers 0 Huddersfield 0

Sep 16 2023, Championship: Huddersfield 2 Millers 0

Dec 29 2022, Championship: Huddersfield 2 Millers 0

Oct 15, 2022, Championship: Millers 2 Huddersfield 1

Conor Washington, Georgie Kelly

Apr 10, 2021, Championship: Huddersfield 0 Millers 0

Opposition boss

Michael Duff is in his first season as Huddersfield head coach and has led them into the League One's top six. The former Burnley player won promotion from League Two with Cheltenham in his first boss's job and then took Barnsley to the final of the third-tier play-offs. A short-lived spell at Championship Swansea City ended in the sack before the Terriers turned to him following their relegation from the Championship.

Man in the middle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Tallis is in only his second full season on the EFL list after spending three years in the National League. His first appointment came in April 2023 when he oversaw Rochdale's League Two 2-2 home draw with Tranmere Rovers. He and Rotherham are new to each other as the Millers were in the Championship while he was making his breakthrough. This term, he has issued 73 cautions and dismissed two players in 18 outings.

The odds

Huddersfield are evens and Rotherham 5/2 to win. A draw offered at 4/1. The Millers have won 12 of 62 contests between the clubs since 1919, with the Terriers claiming 33 victories.