Both have stepped up their training in recent weeks and are poised to make their comebacks in February.

There has yet to be any confirmation from boss Leam Richardson but they may even be in contention for Saturday's Championship visit of high-flying Southampton.

Centre-half Humphreys has been out since needing an operation on a hamstring tear suffered in the home draw with Preston North End on September 23 while winger Ferguson has yet to play this season following three rounds of surgery on hernia issues.

Cameron Humphreys in action for Rotherham United at Huddersfield Town earlier this season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

They have been taking part in group sessions during the fortnight-long break in fixtures caused by the postponement of last Saturday's trip to Ipswich Town.

Their returns will provide a much-needed boost to the relegation-threatened Millers who, at the time of writing on Wednesday afternoon, had made no January signings, with the transfer-window deadline less than 36 hours away.

Another central defender, Tyler Blackett, sidelined by an October op on a torn hamstring, has been a little way behind the pair in his rehabilitation but is also closing in on full fitness.

Wing-back Cohen Bramall had to be substituted in Rotherham's last outing, the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on January 20, and has been receiving treatment on a rolled ankle at the club's Roundwood training base.