Goalkeeper Liam Hall.

ROTHERHAM United are in the market for a young goalkeeper after choosing not to offer trialist Liam Hall a contract at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old had a chance to press his claim for a deal during the club's recent training camp in Portugal.

However, the Millers decided against adding the former Wrexham man to their ranks and are continuing their hunt for a third-choice shot-stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They want someone who can slot into a junior role and eventually challenge Cameron Dawson and Ted Cann for the two first-team spots.

“We've parted company with Liam,” manager Matt Hamshaw confirmed. “He's a good kid and we wish him well.

“The search goes on. We're looking for a keeper with potential, somebody we can develop.”

One area of the team where new blood is no longer required before August 2 League One opening day is central midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Powell, Liam Kelly and Shaun McWilliams were already at New York and the Rotherham have signed Kian Spence, Dru Yearwood and Dan Gore this summer.

Josh Benson is expected to swell the numbers still further next week after impressing on trial.

Hamshaw was asked after yesterday's 5-0 friendly loss against Sheffield United whether he had a job on his hands keeping so many midfielders happy.

“I can keep them happy at the minute because none of them did that well today!” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's down to them. It's ‘best man wins’ and that's what I want. I want two bodies in each position and I want to make sure that we're fully ‘at it’, ready to go and there's competition for places.

“At this moment, we don't have that competition in enough areas.”

The Millers are seeking to sign wing-backs and a centre-half in the build-up to next Saturday's final pre-season fixture, at Accrington Stanley.