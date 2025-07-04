Josh Benson plays for Rotherham United against Parkgate FC. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United have lined up a third summer arrival and will make an announcement during the impending trip to Portugal if everything goes to plan.

“It's close so fingers crossed,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after watching his side open their pre-season programme tonight with a 3-0 win over local non-league side Parkgate FC at Roundwood.

In addition, two trialists will fly out with the Millers tomorrow for the boot camp on the continent and further deals could emerge from that.

One of them is midfielder Josh Benson who is training with the club and is a free agent following his departure from South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw.

So far, Rotherham have brought in only midfield man Kian Spence and goalkeeper Ted Cann and Hamshaw expects to be a busy man next week as he seeks to reinforce his squad.

“There will be a lot of communication back home via phone,” he said. “We're short on numbers. I keep saying to fans, try to be patient. I understand their frustration. We'll get there. The bodies will come in.”

Usually, the Millers field to separate 11s in each half in their annual fixture against Parkgate, but this year several senior players had to stay on the pitch beyond the interval because of the small size of the group.

Missing from the action were striker Sam Nombe and midfield man Liam Kelly, along with one of the new boys, midfielder Kian Spence.

All three should be available shortly.

“Sam's got a slight concussion,” Hamshaw said. “He collided with Reece James in training. He scored a great goal though! I was clapping him while he was down.

“Kells has had a little bit of swelling on his knee while Kian's had blisters.

“We'd have liked them to play tonight but we're not taking any risks. None of them will be out for a long period of time. It should be just a few days.”

Against their Northern Counties East League opponents, Rotherham scored all of their goals before the break in front of sell-out crowd of 1,000 spectators.

Benson grabbed an early opener before Joe Powell struck twice in three minutes.

“It was difficult,” Hamshaw said. “The grass was quite thick, shall I say, and the ball didn't move as quickly as we would have liked.

“I'm grateful for the huge turn-out. It was good atmosphere and it was good to play in front of the fans again.”