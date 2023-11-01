ROTHERHAM United are assessing the fitness of captain Sean Morrison as they gear up for Saturday's drop-zone Championship clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Rotherham United skipper Sean Morrison plays at Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The 32-year-old centre-half has recently returned after more than 18 months of injury issues and has just played two full matches in a matter of days.

He was clearly in discomfort in the closing stages last Sunday's 2-0 South Yorkshire derby loss at Sheffield Wednesday and was this week being monitored by medical staff at the Millers' Roundwood training base.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sean was really struggling at the end,” said manager Matt Taylor. “You could see where he was in the last ten minutes, whether it was through cramp or tightness. We just hope he's not damaged those muscles.

“I wanted to keep him on as a steady head. He just might have given us something from a long throw, a bit of physicality. I didn't want to weaken that backline.”

Rotherham are in 22nd spot and do battle this weekend with a QPR side who are one place below them and playing their first match under new boss Marti Cifuentes.

Morrison is desperate to stay available as he seeks to put knee and quad operations and a calf problem behind him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To tick off two 90 minutes on the bounce within four days of each other, I'm over the moon with that," he said. “Hopefully I can get back to where I know I can be.”

Millers midfielder Jamie Lindsay (achilles) and centre-back Grant Hall (hip) are approaching full fitness but are unlikely to be risked against the Hoops.