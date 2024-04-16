g

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the last two matches for League One Carlisle United, the club he joined on a season-long loan on the last day of the summer transfer window.

He replaced Millers old boy Georgie Kelly in the 1-0 midweek win at Cheltenham Town on April 9 and then made another sub appearance last Saturday during the 1-0 home loss to Blackpool.

The centre-forward suffered shoulder damage just two matches into his spell with the Cumbrians, who will be playing the fourth tier next term after being relegated, and was then hit by a calf injury just as he was nearing a comeback around Christmas.

His misfortune came after long previous absences caused by knee and quad surgeries and the former Republic of Ireland international, who has a year left on his Millers contract, is now hoping he can get his career back on track.

He came back to Rotherham for treatment in February and headed back to Brunton Park just over a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Kelly is still getting up to speed with Carlisle whom he joined for an undisclosed fee in January while carrying a calf complaint.

He wasn't ready to play until Easter and has followed up two sub outings with starts in the last three matches.