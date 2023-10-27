Register
Rotherham United bring in Daniel Ayala on emergency deal

ROTHERHAM United this afternoon signed former Premier League centre-half Daniel Ayala on a deal until the end of the season.
By Paul Davis
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
Daniel Ayala in his new Rotherham United colours.Daniel Ayala in his new Rotherham United colours.
Daniel Ayala in his new Rotherham United colours.

The 32-year-old could go straight into the squad for Sunday's Championship derby at Sheffield Wednesday after the Millers were given permission by the EFL to make an emergency free-agent acquisition because of their injury crisis.

Ayala offers cover in the heart of the defence where manager Matt Taylor has three players out of action.

His last club were Blackburn Rovers whom he left in the summer after a three-year spell.

The Spaniard spent seven seasons at Middlesbrough between 2013 and 2020 and appeared in the top flight.

A former Liverpool trainee, he has played well over 300 matches in English football and his other sides include Norwich City and Nottingham Forest.

