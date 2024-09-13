Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's opponents this weekend head to AESSEAL New York Stadium in a lowly league position but unbeaten on their travels so far this season.

Burton Albion are in 19th spot and still seeking their first League One win after four matches.

However, they've proved to be durable on the road, drawing both of their games away from the Pirelli Stadium.

A trip to newly-promoted Mansfield Town on August 17 saw them return with a point after a 3-3 scoreline while their most recent fixture, at Northampton Town just before the international break, ended 0-0.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers manager Steve Evans said: “We're playing against a team that's had big investment over the summer under new owners. They've had some really competent performances this season.

“They drew at Mansfield when Mansfield got an added-time penalty to equalise and then they drew at Northampton in a game they clearly should have won.

“We need to be looking forward to it but also be on a guard that this is a different Burton side to previous seasons.”

The Brewers, who didn't make it to the Football League until 2009, are experienced campaigners in the third tier.

This is their seventh successive season in the division after a two-year flirtation with the Championship between 2016 and 2018.

Last term they finished in 20th place.

Costa Rican Alejandro Bran, a midfielder with ten international caps, could be in line for a debut after signing on loan from MLS side Minnesota United.

*************

ONE TO WATCH

Much-travelled forward Billy Bodin joined Burton in July after leaving Oxford United and has since scored three goals in four league outings. Now aged 32, he started out with home-town club Swindon Town before moving on to Torquay United, Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers, Preston North End and then Oxford. He is closing in on 400 career appearances.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: DWLLWD

Burton: LLDWDD

Burton's last two matches, at home to Stevenage and away to Northampton Town, both ended goalless.

RECENT CLASHES

Apr 19 2022, League One: Burton 2 Millers 0

Dec 11 2021, League One: Millers 3 Burton 1

Freddie Ladapo 2, Dan Barlaser

Feb 1 2020, League One: Millers 3 Burton 2

Michael Smith 2, Ladapo

Aug 17 2019, League One: Burton 0 Millers 1

Kieran O'Hara own goal

Dec 29 2016, Championship: Millers 1 Burton 2

Tom Adeyemi

OPPOSITION BOSS

Mark Robinson was manager of Wimbledon between 2021 and 2022 and then had a spell as head coach of Chelsea's development squad before becoming Burton head coach four months ago. Now aged 59, he was a promising youngster with Fulham but injury ended his prospects of a playing career. From 2004 to 2021, he held various positions with Wimbledon including academy manager, head of coaching and loans manager.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Benjamin Speedie became an EFL official in 2020 and is making his first trip to New York Stadium. Based in Merseyside and the referee development officer for Liverpool County FA, he has twice taken charge of Millers matches: the 6-0 win at Doncaster Rovers in the Papa Johns Trophy in September 2021 and the 2-0 League One triumph at Crewe Alexandra the following January. This term, he has shown 11 yellow cards in five games.

THE ODDS

The bookies are offering a Rotherham win at 6/10 and a Burton triumph at 4/1 while a draw is 3/1. The victory tally is 7-5 in the Millers' favour in 15 contests between the clubs since 2009.