Alex Revell in his Rotherham United playing days.

New boss Steve Evans would like to add the Millers playing legend to his staff as he looks to rebuild the club following a disastrous season that has seen them relegated from the Championship.

Revell has been placed in interim charge at the Lamex Stadium following Evans' departure along with number two Paul Raynor a fortnight ago and is one of the candidates to take the hot-seat there permanently.

Evans said: “We are going to hold back slightly on the position of first-team coach just to see how the Alex situation evolves.”

After a brief spell in charge at Stevenage two years ago, Revell dropped down to youth-team coaching and was then promoted to first-team coach when Evans became the manager.

The pair share Millers memories from their time together at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago when they won two promotions and continue to enjoy a close relationship.

Evans will lead a major summer shake-up at Rotherham and would love the 40-year-old former striker to be a part of that.

“Alex has had a scholarship and an apprenticeship for two years working with us,” the boss said. “He's learned lots and he's got lots more to learn as well. Everyone knows he's a really good guy.

“He may go back into management. When you're a young manager and your first job doesn't work out for you and you're dismissed, you very often don't come back to be a first-team manager again.”

At the moment, the Millers have two coaches operating under Evans and Raynor: Dan Green who works with the outfield players and Scott Brown who oversees the goalkeepers.

“We're going to look at all the staff here,” Evans said. “We've got some really good members of staff here. We probably don't have enough of them because people have left in the preceding three or four months.”

Meanwhile, Revell says he is unclear about what comes next for him.