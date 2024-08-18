Rotherham United boss Steve Evans' reacts to his FA charge
The manager was fuming after the Millers' first match of the new League One campaign had brought a 1-0 loss at Exeter City last Saturday and confronted the match officials in the changing-room area at St James Park.
He has until tomorrow to contest the charge but is set to accept whatever punishment comes his way.
“I told them what I thought,” he said. “Sometimes you tell them what you think and if it oversteps the line you take the consequences.”
In their social-media post announcing the charge on Thursday, the FA said: “It is alleged the manager used improper language and/or behaviour and/or questioned the integrity of a match official.”
Evans was angry at himself, believing he had picked the wrong team and formation, and was also unhappy with the performance of London referee Paul Howard and the two assistant refs.
He later issued an apology to supporters for his part in the loss, but feels no similar sentiment towards Howard.
“I don't think there were many Millers fans who thought that we were very good,” he said. “I don't want to get in further trouble but I didn't think he was very good.
“He wasn't the reason why we didn't win the game, though.”
The boss could be in line for a fine and/or touchline ban if the charge is upheld.
