Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans has admitted he found the boos that rang out at AESSEAL New York Stadium last weekend “hard to take”.

The Rotherham United boss won two promotions in his first spell in charge a decade ago and then earned plaudits for his summer recruitment, so is used to being held in high esteem by many of the club's supporters.

However, some fans, upset that their team are in the lower reaches of League One when a promotion push was expected, made their feelings loud and clear at half-time and full-time as the Millers went down tamely 2-0 to big-spending pace-setters Birmingham City.

“I'm not used to Millers fans booing and Millers fans not being happy,” Evans said. “That's hard to take. My job is to get in the trenches and fight so that it (more boos) isn't the case going forward.”

The Scot, who returned for a second stint in the hot-seat in April, still believes he can deliver on his pledge to have Rotherham contending for an immediate climb back to the Championship.

He says he has had trouble sleeping as the task of turning around the club's fortunes consumes him.

“(Chairman) Tony Stewart doesn't bring me pressure,” he said. “I'm comfortable enough in life that if I'm not working I can still pay my bills. The pressure comes from within and from my drive to win.”

When asked how he's reacted to a disappointing start that has left the Millers in 21st spot, he replied: “You don't sleep, you're downstairs in your kitchen having a coffee at three or four in the morning, your family have concerns for your welfare.

“But my job as a football manager is one where I must get results. We will get results, that is not in doubt. Our squad is a good one. We've been hammered by injuries at times to key players.”

Rotherham play bottom team Shrewsbury Town tomorrow and Evans would love to give supporters the boost of a first away win in almost 23 months.

More than 700 followers are making the trip to Shropshire 690 days since the last triumph on the road, at Sheffield United on November 8 2022.

“It must be so depressing for our fans,” Evans said. “They pay their hard-earned money to get in their car or get on coaches and trains to travel in support of their club.

“Not winning for nearly two years is pretty damn hard to take. We're humble enough to know what a victory would mean to them.”