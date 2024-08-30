Rotherham United right-back Joe Rafferty. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United have enough back-up at right-back to cover for the injury absence of first-choice Joe Rafferty, manager Steve Evans insists.

The summer signing hasn't played since opening day three weeks ago but the Millers boss hasn't felt the need to bring in another player to fill that role during the transfer window that closes tonight.

Rafferty has been nursing a groin issue and is set to sit out tomorrow's Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans, who is hoping for one more incoming before this evening's 11pm deadline, believes he already has players at his disposal who can deputise at right-back while the former Portsmouth defender is sidelined.

Rotherham United right-back Joe Rafferty. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

He has used utility man Alex MacDonald and also Hakeem Odoffin there in the opening stages of the League One campaign.

The latter has spent the vast majority of his time as a midfielder or centre-half since joining the club in 2021 but Evans says right-back is the 27-year-old's primary position.

“There is specialist cover,” the manager said. “Haks Odoffin is a right-back. He joined this club as a right-back. We've had to deploy him in other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alex MacDonald's played at right-back for my previous club (Stevenage). I think Macca has done an adequate job there for us, sometimes very good. “And (midfielder) Shaun McWilliams has probably had 40 games at right-back for Northampton Town. We have more than enough cover in the squad.”

Rafferty is back on the grass at Rotherham's Roundwood base and Evans is eyeing the away game at Charlton Athletic a week tomorrow as a potential comeback date.

“He could be ready for Charlton,” the boss said. “If it's not Charlton, I'd be really disappointed if he's not available for the following Saturday.

“He was running about on the grass yesterday. We cannot bring back players at 80 or 90 per cent because you run the risk of them breaking down. If they're 80 or 90 per cent, they're not ready to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans says that two other injured players, Sean Raggett (knee twist) and Christ Tiehi (groin), are training again. However, the Huddersfield clash may come too soon for them.

Speaking this morning, he said: “Christ Tiehi might train today. He trained yesterday so we'll see how he's feeling. Sean Raggett trained yesterday but was slightly feeling it. We'll see how he is today as well. We're not going to gamble.”