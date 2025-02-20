Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans is being driven by tears of hurt as he seeks derby revenge for Rotherham United over South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley this weekend.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boss admitted today that he cried after a Friday-night 2-0 loss for his side in the reverse fixture at Oakwell in November when he and his players were the target of abuse from Millers fans at the final whistle.

The Tykes come calling at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm) and Evans wants to heal the wounds with a first Rotherham victory over them in 43 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I'm an experienced manager and I don't think there are many times when I've gone home and sat quietly in the lounge, after my family's gone to bed, and shed some tears.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“I did after Barnsley. No-one is saying some of it wasn't deserved, but there were some really hurtful comments to all of us. Reviewing the performance, we did deserve to be heavily criticised.”

The Millers hardly put up a fight and were beaten by goals from Jon Russell and Stephen Humphrys.

After a good January had sparked hopes of a play-off push, Rotherham have stuttered through February and have won only one of their last six League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are in 14 spot, three places behind Barnsley who have fallen away from the top-six reckoning by losing five times and drawing once in six games.

Evans is aware of the Millers' terrible record against the Tykes – a run stretching to 12 fixtures – and would love to see it come to an end this weekend.

“It's a chance to get back on track,” he said. “Everyone loves a derby. Barnsley are a good club with big travelling support. We'll have big support as well.

“This game means a little bit more because it's October 1982 since we last beat them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tykes boss Darrell Clarke heads to New York with question marks hanging over his presence in the hot-seat amid growing unrest from supporters.

He said: “It’s a brutal world. But when you are a head coach at a club, you have to front it up and I will continue to do so.

“It’s a season where League One is the strongest it has ever been and we haven’t hit the heights on a consistent level that I have liked to have reached. Everyone has to be assessed and accountable for that. nobody more so than myself.

“I am giving absolutely everything and working hard ever minute of the day. My whole life is taken over by football and I really want to be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can turn the corner very quickly. But I am under no illusions. I have been in the game long enough to understand what the game is about. I fully accept the frustration with our fanbase at the minute.”