Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING men Liam Kelly and Sean Raggett could be back in the first-team frame by the time Rotherham United play their next league match.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former hasn't played since early September while the latter has sat out the last three games but the Millers are optimistic that their absences are coming to an end.

“They're big players for us,” said manager Steve Evans after Saturday's 2-1 home win over Reading. “Liam isn't far away and neither is Sean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're hoping they'll be back in training fully next week. I always leave that to the medical guys and listen to what they say. Our head of medical, Chris Royston, will say I'm absolutely phenomenal to work with!”

Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Midfielder Kelly and centre-half Raggett will go straight into the squad for next Saturday's League One trip to Peterborough United if they are given the all-clear.

Evans is adamant he won't select either for Tuesday night's Bristol Street Motors Trophy group-stage clash with Newcastle United Under-21s at AESSEAL New York Stadium, saying he'd prefer the duo to work hard on their fitness at Roundwood.

Another player who has been out injured, Hakeem Odoffin, returned to the side against Reading and scored the winner in a victory that moved Rotherham to only three points off the play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans revealed how much of a blow it has been when the midfield man reported a hamstring issue the day before last Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town that ended in a 1-1 draw.

“I can't tell you how low I was when I heard that news,” the boss said. “I just sat in my office and closed the door. It was brilliant to see him back in on Thursday.”

The Millers trailed 1-0 at the break against Reading but two quickfire responses soon after the interval transformed the atmosphere at New York.

Odoffin, who headed past Royals keeper David Button following Sam Nombe's leveller, said: “Goals are going to get the crowd going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were some really good bits in the first half so it was, obviously, disappointing to go behind.

“We said at half-time that it was just about carrying on doing what we were doing well and just being more clinical.”