Rotherham United boss Steve Evans watches proceedings against Bolton Wanderers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans has added a defender to his January wish-list as he seeks to add to his improving Rotherham United squad during this month's transfer window.

The manager says that business will be prudent and warned fans not to expect any “superstar” signings.

But that didn't stop him increasing his number of targets from three to four after watching his team demolish Bolton Wanderers at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday to move to 13th spot in League One and extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Evans is already on record as saying he'd like to bring in a midfielder, a striker and a wide man and he referenced a new position as he ran through his requirements with the Advertiser.

“Maybe we need some cover on the right side as well to cover Raff (full-back Joe Rafferty),” he said.

So far this month, the Millers have bid farewell to five players and brought in none, and Evans, who isn't ruling out further departures, says he was putting in a late recruitment shift on the eve of the 3-1 triumph over Bolton.

"We'll try to strengthen the group if we can," he said. "We're working really hard on that.

“I was on the phone on Friday well after 10pm which is is unusual for me the night before a game.

“We're not a Birmingham, we're not a Bolton, we're not a Charlton. There are no big superstars coming, just people who can create even more competition in the group that we've got.”

The boss says he has learned from past experience when signings were made in the new-year window and then couldn't force their way into selection contention.

He said: “The coaching staff keep saying to me: ‘When is someone coming in?’

“All I say to them is that we've had lots of January transfer windows where we've got to February and March and the boys we've brought in aren't in the team and don't look like getting into the team.

“It's most important that we bring in players that we can see getting into our team. And play like those players did today against Bolton.”