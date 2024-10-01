Rotherham United boss Steve Evans fights back the tears
The Millers scored in added time tonight to snatch a famous 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United after 693 barren days on the road.
The manager paid tribute to the people closest to him who have helped him through his toughest time in management during a frustrating start to the League One campaign.
"I've had the most fantastic support from the chairman, Tony Stewart and his son, Richard," he said. "I've had the most fantastic support from home too.
"I suffer more than anyone. I've never had a run like this in my career. I get in the trenches and I fight. I need my motivators at times.
"I need a Tony Stewart, a Richard. I need my wife. I love her so much. And I certainly need my girls and my grandkids.
"I've gone in the dressing room, picked up my phone and the Evans clan are having a party on our family chat. It means so much."
Substitute Sam Nombe turned in Joe Powell's 92nd-minute cross, sparking wild scenes among the 488 travelling fans who were witnessed a victory on the road for the first time in 45 matches.
Only a wonder-save from Cameron Dawson had prevented Rotherham falling behind in the second half and Evans admitted his side's display at the Abbey Stadium had left much to be desired.
"I don't think it's been our best performance this season by a long stretch," he said.
"The game seems to be drifting to 0-0. Cameron makes an unbelievable save. I've turned away thinking the ball is in the net.
"We had lots of final-third entries into the box but we lacked that bit of quality."
The result lifted the Millers, who are at home to Reading on Saturday, to 17th place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.