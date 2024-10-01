Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

AN emotional Steve Evans came close to crying as he reflected on the win that ended Rotherham United's near-two-year wait for an away victory.

The Millers scored in added time tonight to snatch a famous 1-0 triumph at Cambridge United after 693 barren days on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager paid tribute to the people closest to him who have helped him through his toughest time in management during a frustrating start to the League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've had the most fantastic support from the chairman, Tony Stewart and his son, Richard," he said. "I've had the most fantastic support from home too.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

"I suffer more than anyone. I've never had a run like this in my career. I get in the trenches and I fight. I need my motivators at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I need a Tony Stewart, a Richard. I need my wife. I love her so much. And I certainly need my girls and my grandkids.

"I've gone in the dressing room, picked up my phone and the Evans clan are having a party on our family chat. It means so much."

Substitute Sam Nombe turned in Joe Powell's 92nd-minute cross, sparking wild scenes among the 488 travelling fans who were witnessed a victory on the road for the first time in 45 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only a wonder-save from Cameron Dawson had prevented Rotherham falling behind in the second half and Evans admitted his side's display at the Abbey Stadium had left much to be desired.

"I don't think it's been our best performance this season by a long stretch," he said.

"The game seems to be drifting to 0-0. Cameron makes an unbelievable save. I've turned away thinking the ball is in the net.

"We had lots of final-third entries into the box but we lacked that bit of quality."

The result lifted the Millers, who are at home to Reading on Saturday, to 17th place.