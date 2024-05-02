g

The Swedish international is poised to play his final game in Millers colours on Saturday because of a release clause in his contract and has paid for 600 pints to be served to supporters in the Cutlers Arms before the 12.30pm home kick-off against Cardiff City.

“I think if Viktor's putting money behind the bar I'll be there myself!” his manager grinned.

The pub gesture is Johansson's way of thanking fans for the backing they have given him in his near-four-year spell with Rotherham, during which time he has gone from unknown prospect to one of the most coveted players in the Championship.

“Viktor's been a wonderful goalkeeper for the club,” Evans said. “Everyone is aware of the huge interest in him.

“I'm getting phone calls from managers who want my opinion on what he's like behind the scenes. They don't ask what he's like between sticks. They see that for themselves.”

The Johansson release clause is around the £1-million mark and there is likely to be a flurry of takers at that bargain price, but the manager hasn't given up hope that the 25-year-old will see out the final year of his deal at New York.

“Whether he's with us next season remains to be seen but, at the minute, I'm planning with him,” Evans said. “He hasn't gone anywhere yet.”

In the event of his departure, Johansson - who has earned his first Sweden call-ups while with Rotherham - will leave as one of the most popular Rotherham figures of modern times.

“Fans have bonds with managers and players because they recognise what they do, how hard they fight for their club,” Evans said.

“Viktor is a top-class talent. More importantly, he's a really good guy off the pitch. He's really professional. He's also really humble, which is different to how you sometimes find players in the Championship who have got aspirations.”

The boss rested Johansson on the bench last Saturday at Bristol City as he took the chance to cast his eye over the Swede's understudy, Dillon Phillips, who rose to the occasion and played well.

Evans has said he has yet to decide which of the two will start this weekend but it would be a huge shock if Johansson was deprived of a swansong outing on the final day of the second-tier campaign.

“Dillon is a very competent young man," the manager said. “We'll decide tomorrow who's going to be the goalkeeper on Saturday.”